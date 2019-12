The 100 Best Gifts For Your Budget

In a perfect world, every single person on your list would receive the most thoughtful, memorable gift money can buy. But alas, in reality, you're likely living on a more grounded budget — however vast or tight that may be. So while the holiday season can be all merry and jolly, it can also put a major strain on your bank account. Between scooping up presents for your entire extended family, all of your favorite coworkers, and everyone in between, you might feel like, come January 1, your funds show fewer digits than you hoped.