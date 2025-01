The Best TV Shows & Movies To Watch In February

But in Season 3, things are about to get more unhinged than ever — and that’s a good thing. Yellowjackets is a show that isn’t afraid to take big creative swings, which you need when you’re trying to make something as horrifying as eating people entertaining (and, dare we say it, understandable?). In the ’90s timeline, the teens are dealing with the aftermath of their shelter mysteriously burning down, hunting down their coach (who they think is the arsonist), and rising tensions as a grieving Shauna (Sophie Nélisse), who lost her baby, questions why Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) was named leader of their new creepy paranormal cult. Meanwhile, adult Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) is unraveling further after almost being killed by adult Lottie (Simone Kessell), while Van (Lauren Ambrose) and Taissa (Tawny Cypress) seem to be sliding back into the disconcerting supernatural belief system they formed in the wilderness. Plus, Oscar winner Hilary Swank is joining the cast in a top-secret role, so let the guessing games begin. The journey is dark and twisty, filled with bumps along the way, but, ultimately, it feels great to be reunited with this cast of very weird characters.