How Brenda Song Survived Child Stardom

“Acting was an after-school activity for me until I was 16. The year I booked Suite Life, my mom got breast cancer for the first time, and I got into college. My dad sat me down and said, ‘If you want to do this, it’s an amazing opportunity. But Mom and Dad can't drive you anymore.’ That’s when acting shifted to become a career. I had a great experience. If my kids ever wanted to be a part of it, I would want them to be at an age where they can make their own decisions. It’s hard for me to tell someone at 10 they don’t know what they want, because I did. It’s all I wanted.”