Instead of holding Jiles accountable for her mean girl behavior, the reunion focused on Jiles disclosing that Dorka wanted to be the most famous person ever on Love Is Blind. One of the most interesting reveals came when Jiles admitted to snooping through Dorka’s personal notebook after their breakup, discovering a list of his goals, including a desire to become famous. While this revelation was certainly surprising (and honestly a bit concerning), it was overshadowed by the fact that Jiles’ invasion of privacy went completely unchallenged and no one expressed how her actions were an apparent invasion of privacy.