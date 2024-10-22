Is Love Is Blind Star Tyler Lying To Ashley About His Kids? Here’s What We Know

"One day, I received a text from Tyler, and he asked if I would be okay with him being a father to Kyreaux [their son] because he did not want him to be raised by a single mother as he had," Bri Thomas said. After considering his responsibilities as a father, she agreed that he should be an active parent in their son's life. "Since that moment, Tyler has been considered to be and acted as a father to Kyreaux," she continued.