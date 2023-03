What would make Love is Blind a more effective experience is a real strategy besides “ready, set, date!” The contestants knew that their typical approaches to finding love hadn’t worked for them in the past, so they signed up for Love is Blind — just to continue dating in the same problematic, unproductive way. The only difference is that they sped up the timeline, zooming past the usual dating benchmarks all the way to “I do.” If you’re doing something as extreme as proposing to a stranger without even seeing their face first, you have to be equipped with the right tools in order to make sure that you’re prepared to handle life outside of the pods. What this show needs is some objective perspective and guidance to actually provide participants with a new lease on love and healthy relationships. Licensed therapists , mental health and relationship workshops á la Too Hot to Handle , even a day off from rapid fire dating to just sit with their feelings — any of those tweaks would make this process more thoughtful and would likely result in a higher success rate for its cast. (Success, in the context of this show, might mean that some of the couples decide not to immediately get engaged but intentionally date more traditionally. Or even end the relationship entirely.) Without those resources in place, what Love is Blind contestants walk away with instead is the double trauma of their relationship failing and that romantic breakdown happening for all the world to see and comment on