So much of this series is about digging into who these teens are underneath their high school personas. For Allie, that means she is so much stronger than she ever realized in her sister’s shadow. For others, this new chance leaves room for romances that wouldn’t have been possible in the old social ecosystem (which often provide some of Society’s best thrills). But, in Campbell’s case, this new world order is an opportunity to perfect his most monstrous impulses.