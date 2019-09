That winding, weird, likely orgy-strewn road is where you assume The Society will lead viewers. Instead, it takes the route of Lord of the Flies by way of grief dirge The Leftovers . Yes, of course there is one wild party in the West Ham church, giving us an effective clash between youthful debauchery and New England’s Puritanical roots. Then, things get very serious. Like, multiple series-changing tragedies in the first few episodes serious. Even the sci-fi mysteries of how our heroes and villains ended up in their uncanny entrapment takes a backseat to the political growth spurts on display.