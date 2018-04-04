The first thing to understand about the sequence is it actually happened in the real world of the superhero show, which is never a sure thing here. We know this is true thanks to David’s first conversation with Ptonomy Wallace (Jeremie Harris) following the mutant’s orb-led abduction in the season 1 finale, “Chapter 8.” While recounting what he remembers from his missing year, David reveals one of his very few memories was “dancing.” He’s baffled by this fact, and in a short flashback, we see the very beginning of the dance sequence to come. Later in the episode, right before the full dance flashback, Ptonomy, who can see people’s memories, confirms David was physically in the nightclub the day Division 3 almost caught Oliver, who has been possessed by Farouk (Navid Negahban), the true identity of The Night King. And, they were in fact dancing. David was then found by Division 3 at that same club some time later.