“You Can Look Good & Be Good At Basketball.” The SC Gamecocks On Beauty & Buckets

“I think beauty, especially as a woman athlete, is all about being unapologetically you—no matter what anyone thinks. I incorporate femininity into my game by using my hair to express myself. Sometimes I wear it big, other times I prefer a more laid back look. I like doing my lashes and all of that, too. But it’s also my vibrant smile and my energy. I feel most beautiful when I first wake up, that’s the most raw version of myself—fresh out of the bed. I think how you feel about yourself in the morning can really affect your whole day, so I look in the mirror every day and tell myself that I’m beautiful.”