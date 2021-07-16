Space Jam: A New Legacy Is An Air Ball, But These Basketball Movies Are Nothing But Net

It’s probably blasphemous to the basketball gods to even mention Space Jam: A New Legacy and He Got Game in the same sentence, but while each film sits on either end of the basketball movie spectrum, both of them showcase the best (and worst) the genre has to offer. Both feature father/son relationships that are built and broken on their connection to basketball. Sure, He Got Game may take the game too seriously at times, but so does Space Jam: A New Legacy. So much of the plot hinges on the belief that playing fundamental basketball is boring, but it doesn’t even have enough fun with that concept to let the audience buy into it.