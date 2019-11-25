This Is What Corbin Bleu From High School Musical Is Up To In 2019

After finding success with In the Heights, he was back on the stage in 2012, this time playing Jesus in Godspell. From there Bleu was off and running: in 2016, he played Ted Hanover in the old-school Holiday Inn, the New Irving Berlin Musical at Studio 54. He then stepped into the role of Don Lockwood in Singin’ in the Rain in a 2018 production in St. Louis, and then took on the task of playing Billy Crocker in Anything Goes at Arena Stage in D.C. In 2019, he returned to New York to star in the Shakespeare-inspired Kiss Me, Kate. “I have just really loved performing in these classic, Golden Age musicals,” Bleu told Playbill in November 2018. “These just felt like a great fit to me and apparently, others have seen that too, and I have continued to get asked to do these types of projects.”