The cast of High School Musical reunited this Halloween, and it looked so good.
According to the Huffington Post, Gabriella Montez herself, Vanessa Hudgens, threw a "Halloween in Wonderland" party attended by her HSM cast mates Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, and Monique Coleman.
Though the cast's first day of high school was almost a decade ago, they aren't too grown up to dress up. Even better, every costumed moment was caught on camera.
Hudgens was Alice in Wonderland, while Tisdale — her real-life bestie and former onscreen foe, Sharpay Evans — was her Queen of Hearts. Coleman, who played Taylor McKessie in all three High School Musicals, was a spot-on Dionne from Clueless. But it's Bleu as Lenny Kravitz that has us totally buggin'.
Wild Cats captain Zac Efron (a.k.a. Troy Bolton) was unfortunately not in attendance, but these photos still prove they're all in this together.
