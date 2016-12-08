High School Musical's Corbin Bleu put all your typical promises in his wedding vows to actress Sasha Clements...and then some.
"Of course we talked about being faithful to each other, putting each other as number one," he told Kelly Ripa on Live with Kelly, Brides reports. "There was one that, as I was writing it, I knew that this was something that I was saying to her. In the moment, it was beautiful, because like I said, I just saw her, and I forgot her father was sitting right there. And I said, 'I vow to pleasure you.'"
The father of the bride's presence didn't stop him, though, because then he said, "I want to make sure I push those buttons every day."
"It just kept going," he joked. "It was just this train that we couldn't get off." And he's still on that train, apparently, because he told Ripa, "I'm keeping my promise."
The host said she would've "tackled" him, but we think it's a great idea. Can we please make this a customary part of everyone's wedding vows?
