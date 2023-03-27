As soon as that first tickle of spring hits — the blankets of bluebells beginning to form, the slightly longer stretches of sun, the tease of warm weather in the air — it seems we can't get out of our puffer coats and heavy sweaters fast enough. But before we get ahead of ourselves and start living in summer dresses (it's still only March, after all), let's embrace the spring jacket season.
Of course, you can never go wrong with the classics, from denim jackets to raincoats (April showers and such). But if there's anything we learned from the spring/summer 2023 runways, it's that a little twist on your favorite trend can go a long way. Why wear regular cargo pants, for example, when you can opt for something outrageously oversized, perhaps in some kind of iridescent hue (thank you, LaQuan Smith)? Why step into a simple ballet flat when you can wear the same thing... but bedazzled (courtesy of Khaite)? Jackets are no exception, and there are plenty of ways to take your wardrobe staples up a notch for a renewed look that's fresh as a bloomed flower.
With that in mind, we’ve rounded up the five trending styles to simplify your spring jacket shopping search.
Spring 2023 jacket trend: leather blazer
Leather was everywhere on the SS23 runways, with a slew of mega-designers including Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Coach, Max Mara and Chloé giving the fabric an emphatically fashionable thumbs up. Our preferred take on the trend right now is the leather blazer: heavy enough to withstand the chill, yet sleek enough to elevate a spring ensemble.
Spring 2023 jacket trend: oversized bomber
No one does exaggerated silhouettes quite like Hailey Bieber. Lately, we've noticed the model-turned-entrepreneur tapping into the burgeoning biker trend by rocking a series of oversized bomber jackets over warm-weather attire such as shorts and mini dresses. Be it one that's puffy or leather-like, the bomber is proving to be a top pick among a number of other style setters, too, with Kendall Jenner and Emrata taking it for a spin.
Spring 2023 jacket trend: utilitarian vest
Utility wear is one of the biggest aesthetics to sweep the fashion scene in 2023 following shows from Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, Sacai, Burberry, Koché and Isabel Marant. There were baggy pants and boiler suits, weather-proof ensembles and pockets aplenty. A long vest fashioned out of durable fabric is the perfect way to adopt the trend for spring when styled over sweaters and long sleeves. And no, you don't need to stick to shades of khaki and olive. Just because it's practical does not mean it has to be boring.
Spring 2023 jacket trend: trench coat 2.0
The trench coat is back and bigger than ever with a number of spring-ready upgrades. Styles are floor-grazing and flowy (if you can't get enough of the maxi skirt craze), brightly colored and bold, and even totally translucent (for the mesh wearers among us).
Spring 2023 jacket trend: patchwork denim
Ever since we spotted Ella Emhoff — the model, knitwear designer and stepdaughter of US Vice President Kamala Harris — in a patchwork denim jacket last month, we've decided to embrace the garment as a top jean trend this season. The jean jacket never fails to reinvent itself, as evidenced by the industry’s most à la mode show attendees who, from Copenhagen to Paris, were sporting outer layers with mosaic-like takes on the classic garment.
