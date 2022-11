The Fall Fashion Uniforms R29 Editors Swear By

"My life has changed since I opened up to the vast world of wide-leg pants , which allow me to layer socks and leggings underneath without suffocating my body. I love pairing them with ankle boots , which are super functional and versatile, allowing me to wear them in most seasons of the year (summer excluded, of course). And when I say I love wide-leg pants, I mean it: the wider, the better. And the good thing about this combo is that it can be styled with almost anything on top: from a dress or a turtleneck to a blazer or a biker chic jacket ." — Frances Solá-Santiago, Fashion Writer