The Autumn Fashion Uniforms R29 Editors Swear By

By now, we’ve already established that autumn is the best fashion season (no further questions at this time). But that doesn’t mean that getting dressed in the mornings is any easier. With the indecisive weather wreaking havoc in the weeks leading up to winter (yes, that’s on the schedule soon), it can be hard to pinpoint what clothes meet the requirements to keep us both stylish and warm.
That’s why most people rely on 'uniforms.' Or at least, that’s the method Refinery29 staffers endorse. And that’s because sticking to tried-and-true formulas – from 'wide-leg pants, ankle boots,' to 'skirts, knee-high boots' – makes getting dressed (and shopping) easier.
Ahead, take a look at some of the go-to fall uniforms our fashion team is leaning on.
Turtleneck & trench coat
"Living in New York City, I only have a few months a year to wear my favorite trench coats; during the rare time when it’s not too hot or cold for lightweight outerwear. This is why you will find me in one for almost all of fall. I pair mine with my year-round go-to turtleneck (in particular, ones from Uniqlo’s HeatTech line when the temperatures start dropping), for the ultimate foolproof formula for getting out of the house quickly. The look goes with truly everything from midi skirts and combat boots (pictured above) to jeans and booties." — Irina Grechko, Fashion Director
Wide-leg trousers & ankle boots
"My life has changed since I opened up to the vast world of wide-leg trousers, which allow me to layer socks and leggings underneath without suffocating my body. I love pairing them with ankle boots, which are super functional and versatile, allowing me to wear them in most seasons of the year (summer excluded, of course). And when I say I love wide-leg trousers, I mean it: the wider, the better. And the good thing about this combo is that it can be styled with almost anything on top: from a dress or a turtleneck to a blazer or a biker chic jacket." — Frances Solá-Santiago, Fashion Writer
Midi skirt & leather jacket
"I’m definitely more of a skirt girl rather than pants, so while the weather is mild, I’ll always opt for some sort of midi skirt or dress. To layer up, I go cosy chic with a sweater or crew neck and a leather jacket, and because I don’t want my calves fully exposed, tall boots are the perfect choice of footwear. Can we all hear a little commotion for the kilted skirt, too?" — Ebony-Renee Baker, UK Fashion Editor
Oversized knit & knee-high boots
"Even though I’m petite, I love playing with proportions — there’s just something about an oversized knit and mini skirt that makes me feel powerful, especially when topped off with chunky, knee-high boots. In fact, it’s this very “big shirt, little pants” energy that helps me stomp through London’s busy streets and stand my ground on packed commuter trains. When it gets cooler, I’ll just swap in fleece-lined tights and a cozy coat." — Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer, Refinery29 UK
Shearling coat & jeans
"As soon as autumn foliage comes around, you can expect me to be bundled up in any shearling jacket, comfy jeans and white trainers. It's the easiest autumn 'fit for any occasion and fits the moody weather. This season my favourite shearling outerwear is this longer length one from Saylor. The warm tones and pattern exude autumn vibes, so I don't have to add additional accessories. I'm also a forever jeans and sneaker gal, and I love a comfy worn-in light-wash pair with crisp white kicks." — Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer
