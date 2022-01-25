9 Nail Art Trends Taking Off In 2022

We've been charting the rise of nail art for the past few years, and the trends in designs have evolved. While there's no color or design that's certified 'in' or 'out,' because your art aesthetic is personal and subjective, there are a few fun looks that are predicted to be really-trendy this coming year, according to artists, creatives, and industry pros. To find the inspiration to bring to your next appointment, scroll through the 2022 nail art trend report, ahead.