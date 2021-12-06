Machine Gun Kelly’s Nail Brand Is A Little Wild

Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly, just came out with his own nail polish line. (Make room, Harry Styles.) However, MGK's creation, UN/DN LAQR, looks very different than Pleasing's sheer, pearly polishes with caps made of weighted marble. Instead, the UN/DN colors are pigmented, the bottles evoke an industrial, graphic vibe, which corresponds with the tagline: "Don't huff the paint."
More to the point, Baker views his nails as a medium for disruptive art — like ten small-size canvases to splatter paint. "When I do my nails, that's me wearing my own thoughts and making a statement," he explains. "To me, polish is not just a color, it's an intention. Every color has a purpose."
Advertisement
The polish colors — there are a total of ten individual shades in the collection — elicit a kind of specific sensorial response. The slate gray is called 'Writer's Block' and the black is 'Depressionist.' There's a light pink named 'Slippery When Wet' (think, bathroom tiles), and a deep green color, which Baker likens to the smell of someone who just smoked weed.
The smells-like-weed green, called 'Mary Jane,' is a standout polish in the collection. Brittney Boyce, Baker's professional nail artist, says it's her personal favorite. "Green is having a moment right now, and this polish in particular allows for so much creativity with the nail look, from a full color nail to a twist on a classic French manicure. However, I truly love all of the shades launched within the UN/DN range — with such a large variety, the possibilities for nail art and self expression are endless."
You can shop your favorite UN/DN polish as single bottle. Or, order a curated gift set for your friend who stans MGK and his nail polish.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.