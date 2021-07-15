It Isn’t Just Gossip Girl — TV Has A Major Colorism Problem

Colorism is honestly what keeps pop culture thriving. The entertainment industry knows there is going to be an uproar and conversations taking place via social media when there is a mostly light-skinned cast, so I feel like at this point it’s part of their promotional tactics. I hate to say it but it’s true — from major movies to TV shows, and even music, it’s always the same women who pass the paper bag test who are highlighted and mainstreamed. I often find myself shrugging, rolling my eyes, and asking, Where are the dark-skinned girls? As a dark-skinned woman, it makes me feel sad and I start to think about the times I would get bullied because of my skin tone and how I questioned my worth at a young age.