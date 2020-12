What Exactly Are the Kardashians Going To Do On Hulu?

What shouldn't happen is a Hulu version of KUWTK (unless it's focused on the new generation — I'd watch a show about North's burgeoning influencer career). Instead, each family member's unique personality and business ventures could provide an opportunity for unscripted content. For instance, almost all of the sisters are entrepreneurs; Kim has SKIMS and KKW Beauty Kylie's made her billions off of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, Kourtney launched POOSH last year, and Khloe is the CEO of Good American . A show about the business side of being in this family would be far more interesting than watching them gossip over Zoom . We already know so much about their love lives and their sister spats...why not peel back the layers of their business acumen?