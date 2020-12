30 Excellent Gifts You Can Order On Amazon Last Minute

The holidays are prime time for our put-it-off tendencies to get us into hot water — especially in 2020 when dashing into our neighborhood boutique and scooping up presents to dole out in person might not be an option. If you find yourself faced with the prospect of gift shopping exclusively online this year and sending gifts to friends or family you won’t be seeing IRL, then you probably already know that the "guaranteed delivery" clock is a-ticking. Luckily, there’s Amazon : the reliable dot-com that's ready to bail us out in last-minute shipment snafus.