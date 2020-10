You Can Actually Stay At The Resort Where This Season Of The Bachelorette Was Filmed

Bachelor Nation may be used to seeing the backdrop of each season only through their TV screens, but unlike the famous Bachelor mansion , fans of the show can book their own stay at La Quinta. "We were thrilled to host the entire cast and crew for this very special season of The Bachelorette, and serve as a part of television history," said Dermot Connolly, general manager of La Quinta Resort & Club. "As the season unfolds at La Quinta Resort, we look forward to welcoming guests back to our beloved California retreat and helping fans create their own special moments."