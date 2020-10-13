You Can Actually Stay At The Resort Where This Season Of The Bachelorette Was Filmed

This year, pretty much everything has changed, and most of that change has been extremely stressful. So when news broke that season 16 of The Bachelorette would not be filming at the same mansion Bachelor Nation has been virtually visiting for years, it may well have been an anxiety breaking point. Fans should not fear this particular change though, because the dramatic new season was shot at a breathtaking locale that you can actually visit.
La Quinta Resort & Club will serve as the backdrop for the entire upcoming season of The Bachelorette, which premieres tonight on ABC. La Quinta is a Waldorf Astoria resort located in Greater Palm Springs, surrounded by the Santa Rosa Mountains. According to a La Quinta spokesperson, since opening in 1926, the property has become known as the "original desert hideaway" for the Hollywood elite — from stars like Greta Garbo and Clark Gable to Dorothy Arzner and Frank Capra — looking to relax and recharge. More recently, it's become a go-to location for film and television productions.
Advertisement
The camera-ready resort, which is set to be the location of another production — this time a movie — later this year, is well-positioned for big shoots because of how spread out it is. Productions are able to buy out a huge block of rooms that can be completely separated from the rest of the resort for a shoot. There is a lot of open space and different areas to work with within the property.
Because of COVID-19, production for season 16 of The Bachelorette needed to be adjusted in order to keep the show's crew, host, and contestants safe. That's why a single resort was chosen as the location for the entire season. La Quinta provided accommodations for the cast and crew while also serving as the setting for all the romance and drama. This particular production had the entire resort to itself.
Though this season of the show will not include multiple getaways to destinations that are repeatedly referred to as "the perfect place to fall in love," viewers will still get to enjoy a heaping dose of escapism as they watch thanks to all that La Quinta has to offer. The resort's 45 acres feature 41 climate-controlled swimming pools, a spa, championship-caliber golf and tennis facilities, a fitness center and spin studio, event venues, five restaurants, and a shopping center.
Bachelor Nation may be used to seeing the backdrop of each season only through their TV screens, but unlike the famous Bachelor mansion, fans of the show can book their own stay at La Quinta. "We were thrilled to host the entire cast and crew for this very special season of The Bachelorette, and serve as a part of television history," said Dermot Connolly, general manager of La Quinta Resort & Club. "As the season unfolds at La Quinta Resort, we look forward to welcoming guests back to our beloved California retreat and helping fans create their own special moments."
According to the resort's website, rooms start at around $200 a night. That's a lot less than most Bachelor contestants spend to prep for their appearance on the show, so if you ask us, it's a pretty good deal.
Refinery29 in no way encourages unsafe behavior. Check CDC guidelines and local restrictions/rules before making travel decisions.