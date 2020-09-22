Clare Crawley’s Suitors Are In Literal Tears In This Exclusive Bachelorette Sneak Peek

Every year, The Bachelorette tells us “the most shocking season yet” is ahead. Every year we roll our eyes at the predictability and tune in anyway.
But, with the 2020 Bachelorette, all of that promised drama isn’t empty hype. The Bachelorette season 16 has been beset by complications, from production delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to a confirmed early exit from the Bachelorette herself, Clare Crawley.
Now that Clare’s season is mere weeks away — premiering on Tuesday, October 13 — ABC is giving fans a bigger peek into the chaos that is The Bachelorette in the form of a brand new trailer. The results are enough to cry over — literally, if you’re one of the men vying for Clare’s heart.
In the latest trailer for Clare’s upcoming Bachelorette run, which Refinery29 is exclusively debuting below, we get a glimpse of a contestant sobbing into the camera of a confessional interview. If you compare the image of the emotional man — spotted around the 17-second mark — to the rundown of Clare’s suitors, you will realize he is likely 37-year-old Zach J. from Yakima, WA. In the shot before we catch Zach tearing up in the ITM, a different one of Clare’s men, this time in a short-sleeve button up, appears to be crying in a driveway. Since the camera captures the man from behind, his identity remains a total mystery.
The video even reveals Clare weeping while wandering the grounds of La Quinta Resort, where The Bachelorette season 16 was filmed. We know this moment is from later in the season, since Clare is wearing a glittering halter-neck champagne dress for her teary stroll. The Bachelorette’s night one dress, on the other hand, has a much higher neckline and large payette sequins.
At least the trailer gives us a few hints about why everyone at La Quinta can’t stop crying. In between footage of shirtless bro-y camaraderie and a few Bachelorette kisses, Clare shuts down some of her most poorly behaved men. At one point, Clare even says she is “sick” over the latest Bachelorette catastrophe. To see all of the drama go down with your own eyes — and learn for the first time ever how Clare reacts when host Chris Harrison says she has “blown up the Bachelorette” — watch the trailer right this second.
The Bachelorette premieres on Tuesday, October 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.