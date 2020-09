The Bachelorette Is Totally Underselling The Drama Of This Season With A Sleepy New Teaser

You know how Chris Harrison promises that every season of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette will be "the most dramatic that we’ve ever seen?" It’s likely that his predictions will, for the first time ever, actually be accurate as Clare Crawley steps into the spotlight as the season 16 lead. But for some reason, the franchise seems to be downplaying the obvious chaos that unfolded during production. A new teaser for Clare's turn as the Bachelorette has just been released, and it is uncharacteristically boring, especially in light of everything that we know about this season of the show.