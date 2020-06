Becca Kufrin Says Relationship With Garrett Yrigoyen Is Uncertain After His Pro-Police Post

In the wake of The Bachelor finally casting its first Black lead , Becca Kufrin is taking responsibility for her own blind spots when it comes to the franchise’s community. On the previous episode of Bachelor Happy Hour , Becca and co-host Rachel Lindsay got into a tense back and forth regarding a pro-police image posted by Becca's fiancé, and winner of her season of The Bachelorette, Garrett Yrigoyen. When the women returned for the next episode on Tuesday , Becca began with an apology, and said she doesn't "know" where she and Garrett currently stand.