Reality Steve is not always correct, but the explanation makes sense: It could be that all of these people are just showing up to be part of Clare and Tayshia's season. After all, some of them would make no sense for Paradise because everyone has to be single on that show. For starters, Ashley I. is married, Sydney is in a relationship , and Becca is still out on Instagram shooting down rumors that she split from her fiance . Plus, they've all been posting pretty regularly on social media, which is not something one is generally allowed to do while filming Paradise. Given that nothing's confirmed, there is the possibility that they're filming something similar to the cancelled spinoff show Bachelor Pad or a non-romantic version of Bachelor Summer Games, but there's no way of knowing for sure.