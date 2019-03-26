Tayshia Adams's Season Of The Bachelorette Would Be SO Different From Hannah B's

Tayshia Adams as Bachelorette is not in our (immediate) future, but her hypothetical tenure is alive and well. The 28-year-old Bachelor contestant spoke to Vulture about life after Colton Underwood, and gave her take on the first inklings of Hannah Brown's season as The Bachelorette if she were the one giving out the roses.
"I might be more tough on the guys, in the sense I’d need them to stand up a little bit more than Hannah," Adams explained. "She’s pretty fun and doesn’t take herself too seriously all the time."
As for the guys, ABC released an initial lineup of possible contestants who will be featured on Brown's season, and they've already prompted a wide range of reactions. Adams has her own opinions.
"The guys would definitely have to be much older [on my season], I’d tell you that much," she said. "I require a little bit more life experience, someone who really knows who they are and still aren’t trying to figure themselves out. Show up, or get out. No bullshit, let’s go, I’m trying to find a husband!"
Brown, for her part, told Ellen DeGeneres about her type, saying, "I have a problem. I think I like people that look like they haven't bathed, but smell like they have."
While Adams was not against the prospect of being Bachelorette, she has "mixed feelings" about reality TV.
"I’m looking forward to what other opportunities come around, whether with Paradise or anything else," she teased, prompting speculation about the summer spin-off. "I’ll never say never. But it’s a different world."
