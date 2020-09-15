Chris Harrison Tells Clare Crawley She’s Officially “Blown Up The Bachelorette

In the first trailer for Clare Crawley’s upcoming season, The Bachelorette host Chris Harrison says this to the distraught star, in a way that seems to validate the rumors that she will leave the ABC dating show mid-season.
According to the storm of rumors, Crawley reportedly quit her gig after immediately falling for contestant and ex-pro football player Dale Moss. Bach alum Tayshia Adams will reportedly take her place.
So much about the season is up in the air that you’d think the first look at the show would offer a few more answers. But no — instead, the Bachelorette producers decided to simply laugh in our faces and pelt us with terrible puns. “You want Clare-ity,” the narrator says, over clips of Crawley both kicking out a suitor and telling another she’s falling in love. “You want us to Clare-ify,” “You want Clare-ification,” — yep, we’ll spare you the rest.
Watch the trailer for The Bachelorette Season 16, airing on Tuesday, October 13 on ABC.