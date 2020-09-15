Story from The Bachelor

Tayshia’s Bachelorette Hint, An Engagement & Other Bachelor Nation News You May Have Missed

Martha Sorren
Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images.
It was another big week in Bachelor Nation as Tayshia Adams finally returned home from reportedly (probably, definitely) filming The Bachelorette. Did she find love? Is she engaged? She dropped some hints on Insta, and we'll dive into them below. In other news, there's a new Bachelor baby, a former fan favorite got engaged, and there's a lot of drama going on between exes Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood.
Here's everything you need to know about the last seven days in Bachelor Nation.

Tayshia Is Suddenly Back On Instagram

On Sunday, Tayshia made her first Instagram post in over a month, celebrating her 30th birthday. "I am 30, I am definitely flirty, And I'm fkn THRIVING!!!" she captioned the photo as a 13 Going on 30 reference. It also could be a reference to how The Bachelorette went for her. Or, I mean, how the big secret thing that kept her off social media for a month went for her. Perhaps she's all-caps THRIVING now with a special someone by her side.
Victoria Fuller & Chris Soules Broke Up

It was over almost as soon as it started, with Victoria confirming on Nick Viall's podcast that she and Farmer Chris are done after several months of dating. "But I respect him so much. I think he's an amazing man. I just think that like right now, I'm in such a different place than he is," she said, "And I'm not moving to Iowa anytime soon."
I've been to Arlington, so I can't fault Victoria for that one. At least she gets to take one thing away from her relationship. As she told Nick, "I am not a farmer, but I know a lot about fucking corn now."

Kenny King Is Engaged

Although he didn't find love on Rachel Lindsay's Bachelorette season, things worked out for wrestler Kenny King. On Sunday, he proposed to his girlfriend of two years, London Ferris. The couple had a boating day and Kenny pretended to get sea sick. When London came to check on him, he was already down on one knee and pivoted to asking for her hand. "Perfect time, perfect place, perfect person. She said yes! (she would have had to swim if she didn't)," he joked in the caption of his proposal video.

Liz Sandoz Welcomed Her First Child

Jade Roper's BFF Liz Sandoz talked her way onto Nick Viall's season after meeting him at Jade's wedding. Things didn't end up working out for her on the show, but she later reconnected with an old friend Vito Presta and the two fell in love, got married, and just had their first kid together. Jovie Noelle was born on September 1, but Liz just recently posted the happy news on Instagram.
September 1st at 9:41pm, Jovie Noelle made her entrance into this world. We are so incredibly in love and grateful for the support we had in labor and delivery and this week following. Although she made her entrance into the world a week ago, she just made it home to us. I planned a lot for birth but I never planned on leaving my daughter in the hospital NICU. She is such a strong fighter and has wowed the doctors with her ability to overcome since day 1. We are still processing this last week and going to take some time together as a family to soak everything in since this is the first time we get to be all together as a family. We could not have done it without our incredible @omgmidwives family, our midwife @sarahstetina and our doula @karishmadarji We cannot wait to share Jovie’s birth story with you next week on the podcast! 📸 @karishmadarji (my amazing doula)

Kaitlyn Bristowe Made Her Dancing With The Stars Debut

After years of hoping and wishing, Bristowe finally took the dance floor on the long-running ABC staple and achieved a life-long dream. Alongside her partner, Artem Chigvintsev, Bristowe danced to Lady Gaga's "Stupid Love" and while they only scored 20/30, Bristowe stayed pretty positive. She quickly posted a very mushy, and very sweet Instagram about the magic moment to cap off the night.
Cassie Randolph Filed A Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood
The Bachelor exes split pretty amicably in May, but things aren't as friendly now. Cassie just filed for a restraining order against Colton for alleged harassment and stalking. She claimed that he planted a tracking device on her car, showed up invited to her home, and wouldn't stop texting her. A rep for Colton declined to comment when asked by Us Weekly.

The Bachelor Will Start Filming Soon

Now that The Bachelorette has wrapped, we can look ahead to the next show. ABC exec Rob Mills told Deadline that the Matt James-helmed Bachelor season is set to begin filming at the end of September for an on-time January premiere. Seems like 2021 will already be off to a better start after this trash fire year.
