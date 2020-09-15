Tayshia Is Suddenly Back On Instagram
Victoria Fuller & Chris Soules Broke Up
New Episode with Victoria Fuller! Talking drama from her season, what she’s been up to, and corn.— Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) September 9, 2020
https://t.co/lkcMgrKikDhttps://t.co/Xrr1DJT0LY pic.twitter.com/WzG4c9TkEZ
Kenny King Is Engaged
Liz Sandoz Welcomed Her First Child
View this post on Instagram
September 1st at 9:41pm, Jovie Noelle made her entrance into this world. We are so incredibly in love and grateful for the support we had in labor and delivery and this week following. Although she made her entrance into the world a week ago, she just made it home to us. I planned a lot for birth but I never planned on leaving my daughter in the hospital NICU. She is such a strong fighter and has wowed the doctors with her ability to overcome since day 1. We are still processing this last week and going to take some time together as a family to soak everything in since this is the first time we get to be all together as a family. We could not have done it without our incredible @omgmidwives family, our midwife @sarahstetina and our doula @karishmadarji We cannot wait to share Jovie’s birth story with you next week on the podcast! 📸 @karishmadarji (my amazing doula)