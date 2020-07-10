Cassie Randolph Just Called Colton Underwood Out For Trying To “Monetize” Their Breakup

View this post on Instagram
Its been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends - and that’s okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together - so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.
These last few weeks have been challenging because, by now, you all know I’m an open book and I enjoy sharing my life with y’all. When our relationship ended we agreed to handle things as privately as possible as we attempted to navigate our new relationship as friends. I chose to do that since we were living in this interim period, but obviously a lot changed this week. Every experience provides us with an opportunity for growth. If you’ve been kind enough to have followed our story you’ve been with us through all of the ups and downs which have taught me so many lessons. I’ve come to realize when you’re in the thick of it you just need to take a step back and look at things from a different perspective, in doing so I have gained so much clarity about what I want and more importantly what I need in a relationship. I’m so excited for this next chapter of my life with new stories and new people. I can’t thank y’all enough for your understanding and your support during this time. Your messages mean a lot!