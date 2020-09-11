Cassie Randolph Just Filed For A Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood For Harassment & Stalking
Update: In court documents obtained by TMZ, Cassie Randolph claimed that she is seeking to file a restraining order against her ex Colton Underwood because he has been harassing and stalking her, and has admitted to doing both.
Randolph alleged that Underwood taped a tracking device to the bottom of the back bumper of her car to keep track of where she was at all times, and that he had been taking "obsessive walks to her apartment complex" and "loitered in the alley" outside her bedroom window at her parents' Huntington Beach house at 2 a.m.. Randolph also said that Underwood sent text messages to her and himself, pretending that they both were victims of an "anonymous stalker" who was accusing Randolph of seeing a former ex-boyfriend.
According to Randolph, Underwood allegedly confessed to sending the text messages and planting the tracking device.
This story was originally published Sept. 11.
What started out as your run-of-the-mill, classic Bachelor breakup mess has now escalated to an unprecedented level. According to new reporting from TMZ, Cassie Randolph just filed a restraining order against her Bachelor ex-boyfriend Colton Underwood.
According to legal documents obtained by the news outlet, Randolph filed for the restraining order Friday in Los Angeles. Her allegations against him are still unknown, as is whether judge has signed off on the order yet.
After Underwood picked Randolph at the end of his season of The Bachelor (without getting engaged) the couple dated for two years afterward, but then split in May of this year.
"Sometimes people are just meant to be friends, and that’s okay," Underwood wrote of their breakup on Instagram. "We both have grown immensely and been through so much together - so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.”
Though the two seemed to have amicably parted ways at first, as the weeks went by, it was clear that there was some animosity between them that was bubbling under the surface.
In July, Randolph accused Colton of "monetizing their breakup" to promote his memoir The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love. She was upset that Underwood had included a chapter about their time together that “painted her in an unfavorable light,” just after criticizing Randolph for speaking about their relationship publicly during a Bachelor special.
"On Monday evening, you informed me you intend to monetize our breakup by writing a new chapter to discuss your experience with COVID (where you stayed in my family's house during your recovery & about our breakup," Cassie wrote. "You have also refused to give me any sort of approval on the chapter you will be writing, which will heavily feature me... This seems a bit unfair to me."
"Colton, you can do what you want," she continued. "But please do not have a double standard.”
Since their public spat, both have seem like they’ve moved on: Underwood, namely, was seen on a hiking date with actress Lucy Hale. But a restraining order means something else, much more serious might have gone down between them that can't be fixed with a rose.
Refinery29 has reached out to Randolph and Underwood for comment.
This is a developing story.