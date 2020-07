Colton Underwood Is Hiking & Chatting With Lucy Hale After Cassie Randolph Drama

This mutual interest has been in the works for while. Back in 2018, the Pretty Little Liars actress went on People TV and talked about how much she was looking forward to seeing Underwood as the Bachelor that year. "I'm super excited that Colton's the Bachelor," she said. "He's wholesome. He's a good guy it seems like. He's really beautiful to watch." They also have mutual friends, according to TMZ . The outlet also reported that Hale slipped into Underwood's DMs shortly after his breakup with Randolph, and the two "have gone on a few of these 'casual hike dates' over the last few weeks."