Cassie made it clear after Colton came back for her that she initially still didn't know if she could be all in and really get to where he already was. "I know why you came into this was to find someone to spend the rest of your life with ... I didn’t know if I could get there and that’s essentially why I left," Cassie said. She added to his mom, "We are on a little bit of different pages … he’s always a step ahead of me." At points in the finale, Cassie didn't even seem sure she wanted to keep dating Colton, much less get married. She eventually came around to the idea of exploring a relationship, telling Colton "If I'm going to commit to a relationship, it's going to be because I do see it getting there … however we leave this, I want to be all in."