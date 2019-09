Colton also needs the support of Cassie's family, because Cassie's father's hesitation about the speed of the show is actually part of why she left the first time. And Colton made it clear on the show that he has to get his future wife's father to sign off on the marriage before he can even think about proposing. Even though that's a little regressive, it's still what he wants to do. So don't expect the two to be walking down the aisle until Papa Randolph thinks it's OK. The last time Colton asked for Cassie's hand, there were four women still on the show. And Cassie's dad Matt thought it was a little soon to be asking for anyone's blessing. "I think that a lifelong commitment, that's big and shouldn't be taken at all lightly — because it is forever in my opinion," Matt told Colton And too often it's, I think, done without enough thought. So I feel like as far as the hand in marriage, that would be a premature blessing."