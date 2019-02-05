This season of The Bachelor has been trying its hardest to recreate Zac Efron's infamous High School Musical shower scene with each episode, putting the lead Colton Underwood — a burly but goofy former football player — under a shower head. In last night's episode, Underwood was showering in Thailand. In the series premiere, Underwood showered in Los Angeles. When Underwood showers, he does so slowly and deliberately, like a model in a Garnier Fructis commercial.
"You know how many showers I took?" Underwood asked Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on the Almost Famous podcast in early January. "You ready for this? This is, like, a spoiler alert. We had a shower B-roll day. Pickups...It was awesome."
So, Underwood and the Bachelor production team spent a day filming B-roll (background/filler footage in shows and movies) of Underwood soaking wet and shirtless. He showered high and low, all so that the show's editors could pepper each episode with shots Underwood's abs.
While the concept of "sex sells" is far from new in Hollywood, this deliberate shower-mania is really taking cable TV reality shows to the next level. It's honestly...genius.
An Emmy for The Bachelor editors!
