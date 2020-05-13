The New Beauty Skill Lucy Hale Is Learning In Quarantine

Because being away from filming means a break from the daily makeup use that comes with it, Hale's newest partnership as the brand ambassador for Almay comes at the perfect time: She's making a point of treating her sensitive, acne-prone skin to only the right products that won't cause clogged pores or breakouts. "Throughout most of my twenties, I had really bad, painful cystic acne, and every once in a while, I still deal with that," she says. "It's about letting my skin breathe when I have the time, and finding products like Almay's that I can layer on that my skin likes and agrees with."