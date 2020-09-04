Mining the end-of-season sale section for last year’s greatest hits is one of the most powerful weapons in the shopping svengali’s bag of tricks — and, Labor Day discounts provide ample opportunity for students of shopping to flex these cart-loading expertise. While everyone else is piling clearance sundresses and marked-down bikinis into their bags, the wise women among us know that now’s the time to nab autumnal staples for a song. Hiding within this weekend's slashed-price summery stock is a plethora of new fall boots available for a limited-time score.
We’re on deal-hunting hight alert for boots in all shapes and sizes: be they hidden gems from last season or factory-fresh new deliveries that got caught up in end-of-season markdowns. Bring us your Chelseas, your lug-soles, your hikers, and your knee-highs; every make and model is welcome in our virtual baskets. We combed through each of our favorite retailers to suss out the best fall-ready footwear that this discount-heavy weekend could produce — from big names like Nordstrom and Free People to artisan imprints like Nisolo and Brother Vellies.
Ahead, find your new go-to pair of boots for fall that's (lucky you) already on sale.
