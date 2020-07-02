So Many New Dresses Added To The & Other Stories Summer Sale

Any savvy online shopper will tell you that in our current state of quarantine, popular items aren't available for very long. Whether it’s a breathable face mask, a voluminous house dress, or a top-rated bike basket for hauling groceries, the most popular products fly off the (virtual) shelves fast — leaving us stuck with a sad-trombone “notify me” message for whenever they decide to restock. And, the current & Other Stories summer blowout is no exception to this unfortunate rule.
The Swedish retailer has been slowly dropping more and more covetable duds in its up-to-60% off sale section — and we’ve been watching the good stuff sell out in record time. (Like, while we were writing this story.) With a long weekend on the horizon, stay-at-home shoppers have got their fingers on the pulse of the good scores — and the “add to cart” button. So we combed through the slashed-price pages and isolated our favorite summer selects, sussing out which styles still had a healthy size run and minimal “low stock” warnings.
Click through to see the best of what was in stock at press time, but probably won't be for much longer.
