Madewell’s Labor Day Sale Is Filled With 50%-Off Fall Staples

No one:
Me: IT'S FALL.
Me: IT'S FALL.
Although autumn doesn't technically start for another few weeks (solstice, schmolstice), Labor Day marks the unofficial start of the season — and, more importantly, a big weekend for fashion sales. As you shove those summer whites deep into storage and begin thinking about hemlines that reach past mid-thigh and sweaters whose arms droop around your non-iced-coffee-laden hands, Madewell is here to help you (and your sapped summer budgets) further set the cozy vibe with one aptly named Big Sale.
The now live shopping event is filled with more than 500 styles toting price tags slashed all the way up to 50% off; including polo-neck sweaters, fringed cardigans, ace outerwear, and the house's fan-favorite denim — if you're about that life. Just plug in the code HIFALL online at checkout (or, strap on your best dip-dyed mask and brave the nearest in-store location). While many of us are raring to leave the stretch from June to today thoroughly in the dust, there's not as much of a rush to blow through this sale — which lasts all the way through September 9. That being said, we can't promise the best buys will stay in stock for long...So better start plotting those Fall 2020 fits.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.