Ending The Fur Trade Could Help Prevent Future Pandemics

The COVID-19 outbreak, in Wuhan, China, has been linked to live animal markets, also known as “wet markets,” where wildlife are kept and slaughtered on-site, creating a cesspool of animal waste, saliva, and blood that humans can easily come into contact with . While these markets include many wildlife species, used for almost everything from medicine to food, one sector of the Chinese wildlife trade is larger than all others combined: According to a 2016 report released by the Chinese Academy of Engineering, 75% of China’s wildlife trade is dominated by fur production — and China is the world’s largest producer of fur products.