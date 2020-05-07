Ending The Fur Trade Could Help Prevent Future Pandemics

Similar to wildlife markets, fur factory farms are not sanitary or humane. They are intensive confinement operations where undomesticated mink, raccoon dogs, and foxes are restricted for their entire lives unable to act out even their most basic natural instincts like swimming, running, or digging. These conditions can create psychological disorders, which cause the animals to constantly pace around the boundaries of their cramped cages and can lead to self-mutilation and cannibalism. And at the end of their short lives, the animals are either anally electrocuted, gassed, or beaten to death. Some animals are even skinned while still alive.