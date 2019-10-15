As issues of sustainability and ethical responsibility move to the forefront of the industry, more and more brands are striving to enact lasting, positive change. Now, Macy's and Bloomingdale's are joining Prada, Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo, and Gucci in committing to be fur-free. On Monday, Macy's Inc. pledged to no longer sell fur. That includes its off-price stores, Macy's Backstage, and Bloomingdale's The Outlet. The company will also be closing its Fur Vaults and salons.
“Over the past two years, we have been closely following consumer and brand trends, listening to our customers and researching alternatives to fur,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc., in a press release. In the same press release, Gennette continued: “We’ve listened to our colleagues, including direct feedback from our Go Green Employee Resource Group, and we have met regularly on this topic with the Humane Society of the United States and other NGOs. Macy’s private brands are already fur free so expanding this practice across all Macy’s, Inc. is the natural next step. We are proud to partner with the Humane Society of the United States in our commitment to ending the sale of fur. We remain committed to providing great fashion and value to our customers, and we will continue to offer high-quality and fashionable faux fur alternatives.”
The Humane Society applauded Macy's decision. “This announcement is consistent with the views of countless consumers in the marketplace, and other retailers should follow,” said Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States. “With so many designers, major cities and now a state taking a stand against the sale of fur, we’re that much closer to ending this unnecessary and inhumane practice.”
That inhumane practice involves animals being beaten and killed to procure their hides at alarmingly high rates. For example, thousands of minks are slaughtered to make just a few coats. The fashion industry has profited off animal slaughter for far too long, but Macy's pledging to go fur-free is a step in the right direction. Here's hoping other brands will follow in their footsteps.
Advertisement