Yoox Net-A-Porter Group Goes Fur-Free

"The group started its journey towards creating a sustainable future back in 2009 with the launch of Yooxygen, the pioneering Yoox’s destination for social and environmental responsible brands ," Matteo James Moroni, head of sustainability at YNAP, told Vogue. "Since then we have made great steps. Yet there is still much more to do and we remain more focused than ever on our commitment to create a sustainable future. We have a strong sense of responsibility and recognize the importance of making a positive contribution to society. With a range of initiatives, partnerships, and innovations, our goal is to act as an industry-wide catalyst for change."