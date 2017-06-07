Yoox Net-A-Porter Group Goes Fur-Free

High-fashion retailers Net-A-Porter and Yoox are committing to a fur-free future. Today, the Yoox Net-A-Porter (YNAP) group announced that it will no longer offer fur clothing and accessories across all of its platforms, which include Yoox, Net-A-Porter, Mr. Porter, and the Outnet. It's a huge step for the fashion retail conglomerate, which is one of the biggest fashion retailers in the world, especially since many fashion labels are eschewing the use of fur in their collections.
"The group started its journey towards creating a sustainable future back in 2009 with the launch of Yooxygen, the pioneering Yoox’s destination for social and environmental responsible brands," Matteo James Moroni, head of sustainability at YNAP, told Vogue. "Since then we have made great steps. Yet there is still much more to do and we remain more focused than ever on our commitment to create a sustainable future. We have a strong sense of responsibility and recognize the importance of making a positive contribution to society. With a range of initiatives, partnerships, and innovations, our goal is to act as an industry-wide catalyst for change."
The Humane Society International U.K. called the move "powerful" and hopes that other retailers and designers follow the precedent set by YNAP. The organization notes that there's a long way to go, however, saying that many fashion houses still use fur, even though it's linked to "immense animal suffering." It's especially prevalent in the world of luxury — something that YNAP specializes in — with lines like Gucci, Fendi, Burberry, and the Row continuing to offer fur coats and fur-accented accessories season after season.
Yoox Net-A-Porter joins a growing list of fashion brands standing up for animal rights. Vogue reports that Stella McCartney, Tommy Hilfiger, Armani, and Calvin Klein have all pledged to keep their collections fur-free.
"Yoox going fur-free sends a truly powerful message across the fashion world, and to luxury brands in particular, that fur is very firmly out of fashion," Claire Bass, the executive director of Humane Society International U.K. told Vogue.
