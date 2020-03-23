Anthropologie’s Plus Collection Is Getting Better With Age

Prep those HBD Facebook comments and get your Giphy stickers ready, because there are some Happy Birthday wishes in order for Anthropologie — our beloved mecca of all things bohemian chic. While the clothing and home goods company has been around since 1992, this month it celebrates one year of APlus by Anthropologie, its apparel collection in sizes 16W to 26W. As more and more fashion brands are (finally) catering to a wider range of sizes and body types, this past year proves that Anthropologie is doing a particularly good job of it.
In addition to designing special pieces for the APlus shopper, the retailer also doubled down on core styles, best-selling silhouettes, colors, and prints available to all of its shoppers, from petite to plus. This means none of that signature Anthro charm was compromised in the creation of its plus-size offerings. The inaugural APlus collection featured everything an Anthropologie admirer could ask for: ethereal dresses and blouses, staple denim and knitwear pieces, and cozy-cool outerwear. But in just one year since entering the retail world, APlus has expanded quickly into activewear and swim as well. The refined array of goods even includes accessories like wide-width shoes and belts to suit the stylish needs of the curvy shopper.
Now with 300 styles to choose from — more than double that of its initial selection — APlus includes in-house brands like Maeve and Pilcro along with exclusive styles in partnership with covetable designs from Bhanuni by Jyoti and Bl-nk. Much like a good wine, this section appears to keep getting better with age, so here's to many years of fashion-forward goodness fit for all.
