Anthropologie’s Plus Collection Is Getting Better With Age

In addition to designing special pieces for the APlus shopper, the retailer also doubled down on core styles, best-selling silhouettes, colors, and prints available to all of its shoppers, from petite to plus. This means none of that signature Anthro charm was compromised in the creation of its plus-size offerings. The inaugural APlus collection featured everything an Anthropologie admirer could ask for: ethereal dresses and blouses, staple denim and knitwear pieces , and cozy-cool outerwear. But in just one year since entering the retail world, APlus has expanded quickly into activewear and swim as well. The refined array of goods even includes accessories like wide-width shoes and belts to suit the stylish needs of the curvy shopper.