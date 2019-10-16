The 8 Knitwear Trends Every Fashion Girl Will Be Wearing This Winter

At long last, sweater season is upon us — just in time for cozy Fall fashion plucked from the runways. For their Fall 2019 collections, designers showcased the most creative crop of knitwear we've seen in years. Tibi, Proenza Schouler and Gabriela Hearst all (re)introduced dickies to the market, allowing us to get the oversized turtleneck look without bulk. Deveaux and Jacquemus put an end to scarves as an accessory, instead attaching them directly to your favorite fall knits. Isabel Marant made cable knits cool again and MM6 Maison Margiela took the dad vibes out of sweater vests.
Suffice to say, Fall 2019 is shaping up to be the ideal season for knitwear shopping. To make sure you don't miss a single stitch, we've created a no-knit-missed guide with our favorite selects of the season, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.