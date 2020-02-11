Kelley’s quasi-villain edit during this is a surprising turn of events after what we’ve seen from her so far, but it could be that she’s being so vocal because she’s frustrated with the whole process and wants it over with. As she tells Peter, “Not every relationship has to sit here and be jumping through hurdles and super hard and all this stuff. It can be easy and still could be fun.” She also tells the camera that she just wants to have a good time, so Peter needs to “chop, chop." This is a very understandable take, but it doesn’t explain being so mean to the other women.