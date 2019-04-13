A fire broke out on the music festival grounds early Saturday morning, after performances from Jaden Smith, Janelle Monáe, and headliner Childish Gambino — not to mention surprise appearances from Selena Gomez, Cardi B, and Ozuna — wrapped up day one of Coachella.
The Riverside County Fire Department says firefighters responded to reports of a mobile shower unit near the center of the campground catching fire shortly after 2 a.m. The blaze was contained under half an hour and there were no reported injuries.
Festivalgoers quickly posted about the incident on social media, with some saying they heard explosions in the area.
Video footage posted by users shows security yelling, “Back up, back up!” at people in the area as the fire burned.
showers at Coachella campground caught on fire...
"everybody out of the showers now!" - someone in their towel running out
Coachella just turned into a FIRE FEST. The showers just exploded!!
WHAT IS GOING ON!!! THERE IS A HUGE FIRE AT THE COACHELLA MOBILE SHOWERS!!! #Coachella #Coachella2019 #FyreFestival
The festival continues this weekend, with Saturday performances from Billie Eilish, Christine and the Queens, Weezer, Maggie Rogers, J Balvin, and headliner Tame Impala.
Khalid, Chvrches, Zedd, H.E.R., and Bad Bunny are among the artists playing Sunday, with Ariana Grande closing out the weekend in the headliner slot.
