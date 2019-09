Chvrches Kill Love, Bring On Political Discourse On Latest Album

Chvrches explore the idea, almost as a conversation with the listener, across the album. In “Get Out,” she is everyone looking for an out from a conversation with someone who is ideologically opposed to their views , screaming them away on the chorus and shutting the conversation down by the end of the song. “My Enemy,” a duet with Matt Berninger of the National, is a near-literal recounting of talking points that the left and the right fling at each other on Twitter. “Miracle,” finds the narrator looking for both angles, answers, love, and compassion. Those are all fine things but presented in the abstract here, perhaps because they are needed in so many instances. The generalization takes away from the bite of the observation. It renders the band out of step with the movements of today, but it might also be the thing that makes their songs timeless in the grand scheme.