These Are The Best Songs Of 2018, From Cardi B To Billie Eilish

We obsessed over a lot of music in 2018. We couldn't get enough of Ariana Grande. We spent a solid news cycle dissecting "This Is America." Some of you are probably still trying to get through the entire Migos double album. We even found our favourite Margaret Atwood quote of all time in the chorus to an indie rock gem.
Entertainment
Taylor Swift Finally Fully Explains All That Kanye Drama
Taylor Swift is giving us the context she says was missing from her 2016 phone call with Kanye West. Kim Kardashian posted it on her Snapchat as a “g