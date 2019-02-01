Glitter, Armpit Hair, & Tattoos — How Maggie Rogers Defies Pop Beauty

"I'm on so many planes and in so many different climates that I need moisturizer all the time. I'm really weird about my skin, but I never was until I started touring and it became this way to slow down at the end of the day. Somebody new came onto our team on tour and he asked us, as a band, 'Is there anything you guys are really into?' And my drummer goes, 'Face masks?' [Laughs] It's a classic pick-me-up on the road. If we're touring and it's been a couple hard days, somebody will buy either lottery tickets or face masks."