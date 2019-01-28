We're in the home stretch of January and, yes, a Santa-printed shower curtain is still up in our bathroom. But even though our home decor is still stuck in 2018, the beauty world is completely in the Valentine’s Day spirit as evidenced by all the romantic collections coming out.
Kylie Cosmetics just announced its massive V-Day lineup, which is outfitted in lacy bras and named after Taylor Swift classics. Now, Jenner's big sis Kim Kardashian West is coming through with new launches, too.
Last week, Kardashian-West announced her first-ever red lipstick (which we tried on several different skin tones). Now the makeup mogul is releasing not one — but two — collections as an ode to the day for lovers.
Advertisement
She announced three new lipstick colors on Instagram: Hot Sauce (a fire-engine red), Candy Apple (a punchy fuchsia), and Cherry Pop (a warm burgundy). The new shades will be available exclusively at the KKW pop-up store in California's South Coast Plaza on February 3rd. Then, you can get the shades online at kkwbeauty.com starting February 5th. KKW will also be releasing three "Best Of" boxes (Best of Red, Best of Pink, and Best of Nude). Each will feature four mini tubes of existing lipstick shades.
Before your hot date hits, you can also spray yourself with three new KKW fragrances tailored to Valentine's Day — Baddie (a floral), Baby Girl (a citrus-floral blend), and BFF (a crisp, apple scent) — when they launch at her pop-up store on January 30th and online on January 31st. Each scent is packaged in a cute Valentine-inspired heart. KKW is also bringing back three of the OG candy heart formulas: Bae, Wifey, and Ride or Die. So while you won't be able to exchange classic Conversation Hearts candy with your boo come February 14th, at least there's new perfume (and lipstick) to make you feel warm and fuzzy inside.
Advertisement