She announced three new lipstick colors on Instagram: Hot Sauce (a fire-engine red), Candy Apple (a punchy fuchsia), and Cherry Pop (a warm burgundy). The new shades will be available exclusively at the KKW pop-up store in California's South Coast Plaza on February 3rd. Then, you can get the shades online at kkwbeauty.com starting February 5th. KKW will also be releasing three "Best Of" boxes (Best of Red, Best of Pink, and Best of Nude). Each will feature four mini tubes of existing lipstick shades.