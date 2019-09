Before your hot date hits, you can also spray yourself with three new KKW fragrances tailored to Valentine's Day — Baddie (a floral), Baby Girl (a citrus-floral blend), and BFF (a crisp, apple scent) — when they launch at her pop-up store on January 30th and online on January 31st. Each scent is packaged in a cute Valentine-inspired heart. KKW is also bringing back three of the OG candy heart formulas: Bae, Wifey, and Ride or Die. So while you won't be able to exchange classic Conversation Hearts candy with your boo come February 14th, at least there's new perfume (and lipstick) to make you feel warm and fuzzy inside.