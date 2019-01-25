We Tested KKW Beauty's First Red Lipstick — & This Is Our Honest Opinion

Welcome to Unfiltered, where we give our honest, no-B.S. reviews of the most buzzed-about beauty products, brands, and services on the market right now.
Nude lipsticks will always be our real ride-or-dies, but there's no denying the true power of a standout red lipstick. Just look at all the lyrics dedicated to the covetable shade (at least six of which belong to Taylor Swift), the influence of politicians who choose to wear it (hey, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez), and even the significance it holds in many cultures.
So, when a brand decides to release a red lipstick, it's a real make-or-break moment. Many beauty brands have tried and failed to reach the fandom of superstars like MAC's Ruby Woo and Nars Dragon Girl. But that's not stopping companies and beauty moguls from going for it, including one Kim Kardashian West.
Today, KKW Beauty unveiled its first true-red lip color, the Classic Red Lipstick, with a matching lip liner. Kardashian West promises the bright crimson is comfortable, creamy, and universally appealing — even her five-year-old famously wore the shade to her family's Christmas party.
With Valentine's Day approaching, we knew we had to put this new lipstick to the test. So, we asked a few R29 staffers to swipe on this statement shade and share their unfiltered opinions. Read their thoughts, ahead.
